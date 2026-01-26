Doha Youth Legal Forum Held

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, the College of Law organised the Doha Youth Legal Forum.

It is part of its academic and community partnership with the Ministry of Justice, the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), and on the sidelines of the Doha Legal Forum 2026, held, under the theme 'Emerging Trends and Forward-Looking Insights.' QU is participating in the forum as an academic partner.

The forum aims to empower College of Law students to play an active role in national and international legal dialogue, and to enhance their engagement with contemporary legal issues related to economic and investment transformation, emerging technologies, corporate governance, and legal innovation, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, President of QU, stated,“QU places great importance on empowering its students and preparing them to be active partners in national development. As the Academic Partner of the Doha Legal Forum 2026, the University is committed to advancing academic engagement with key legal issues and providing platforms that integrate academic learning with practical dialogue. This forum reflects our dedication to equipping students with the knowledge and skills required for future leadership roles in the legal sector.”

In his address at the opening of the forum, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al-Khaldi, Director of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice, stated that the Youth Legal Forum embodies the academic and community partnership between the Ministry of Justice, the College of Law at QU, and the QICDRC, underscoring the principle that genuine investment begins with people-particularly young people.

He added that the forum sends a clear message that law students are not on the margins of the scene, but at its heart, participating in national and international legal discussions on modern issues related to economic and investment transformation, and presenting legal perspectives capable of keeping pace with a rapidly changing world and growing challenges.

Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al-Kaabi, Dean of the College of Law at QU, stated that the forum reflects a clear academic vision that views university students as partners in shaping legal awareness rather than mere recipients of knowledge. He emphasized that engaging law students in national and international discussions on contemporary legal issues represents a genuine investment in the future of justice and development in the State of Qatar.