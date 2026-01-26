KP Food Authority Seizes Fake Beverages, Counterfeit Yeast In Peshawar Raids

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out major operations on a tip-off at Phandu Road and in the Peshawar Industrial Zone.

During the raids, the food safety team recovered approximately 2,000 liters of fake cold drinks from a warehouse located on Phandu Road and took them into official custody.

During the same operation, a production unit operating in the Peshawar Industrial Zone was also raided, where the unit was caught red-handed producing fake dry yeast.

Around 1,000 kilograms of raw and prepared counterfeit dry yeast were recovered and seized during the action.

According to the Food Authority spokesperson, the machinery used for manufacturing and packing fake dry yeast under the names of well-known brands was also taken into official custody.

Heavy fines have been imposed on the owners involved, and further legal proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Kashif Iqbal Jilani, stated that a zero-tolerance policy is being implemented against fake, substandard, and hazardous food, and no leniency will be shown to those who play with public health.

He appealed to citizens to promptly report individuals involved in producing fake beverages and substandard food so that timely action can be taken.