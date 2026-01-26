TGS Webcast Details For Q4 2025 Presentation
CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CET on 12 February at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo, Norway.
The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live.
Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of:
The Q4 2025 earnings release and presentation will be available on and.
For more information, visit TGS ( or contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Business Intelligence
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
E-mail:...
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment