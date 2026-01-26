Republic Day: Rammohan Naidu Unfurls Flag, Hails India's Democracy

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, extended warm greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and participated in the Republic Day celebrations held at his residence in New Delhi. The Minister unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour from CRPF jawans, marking the solemnity and pride of the occasion.

Minister's Address on Republic Day

Addressing the gathering, Rammohan Naidu said that Republic Day is a historic moment that commemorates the implementation of the Constitution of India and reflects the strength of Indian democracy, rooted in the values of equality, justice, liberty, and freedom, as per the release. He expressed his gratitude to every Indian contributing to nation-building, including the armed forces, security personnel, and citizens working across sectors such as science and technology, agriculture, industry, and services.

Highlighting the role of civil aviation in national development, the Minister stated that the aviation sector plays a critical role in economic growth, regional balanced development, and global connectivity. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to building a people-centric, accessible, safe, and environmentally sustainable aviation ecosystem, the release noted.

Vision for a Developed India

Naidu further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is entering a new phase of development. The Government, he said, is working with the goal of upholding constitutional values and positioning India as a global leader. He called upon citizens to recognise their responsibilities and actively contribute towards strengthening democracy by upholding both the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution. The celebrations reflected the spirit of unity, national pride, and collective resolve to build a strong, inclusive, and globally respected India.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Republic Day Parade Theme

Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the Kartvya Path will be based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness. (ANI)

