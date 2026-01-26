Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Again As Fire Breaks Out In Vilniansk
“The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out in Vilniansk. High-rise buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were destroyed,” the publication says.Read also: War update: 66 clashes on frontline since dawn, Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors hottest spots
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of strike UAVs moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert was declared in the region.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring a woman
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment