Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Again As Fire Breaks Out In Vilniansk

Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Again As Fire Breaks Out In Vilniansk


2026-01-26 01:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out in Vilniansk. High-rise buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were destroyed,” the publication says.

Read also: War update: 66 clashes on frontline since dawn, Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors hottest spots

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of strike UAVs moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert was declared in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring a woman

Illustrative photo

MENAFN26012026000193011044ID1110648778



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search