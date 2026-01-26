Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Again As Fire Breaks Out In Vilniansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out in Vilniansk. High-rise buildings were damaged there - windows were broken, facades were destroyed,” the publication says.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of strike UAVs moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. An air raid alert was declared in the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring a woman

