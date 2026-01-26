Exxonmobil Studies Prospective Exploration Blocks In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ExxonMobil is closely examining prospective geological exploration blocks in Kazakhstan as part of its cooperation with the national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG), Trend reports via the KMG.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of KMG Askhat Khassenov and ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Peter Larden, held in Astana.

The talks focused on the current status and future plans of cooperation in key areas, including geological exploration, oil transportation, and the introduction of innovative technologies in production processes.

“Deep expertise in exploration and production is crucial for accurately assessing the potential of subsoil assets. As part of our strategy to replenish the resource base, KazMunayGas views ExxonMobil as a strategic partner for developing promising assets in Kazakhstan. Today, our companies are working productively across all key areas, and we are confident that this mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen,” Khassenov said.

The sides also discussed the development of additional export routes for Kazakhstan's crude oil.

KazMunayGas and ExxonMobil signed a cooperation agreement in September 2025 in the field of new technologies in the oil and gas sector. The document provides a framework for joint work on the introduction of advanced technological solutions across upstream and related segments of the industry.