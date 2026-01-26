ADB Approves $100M Loan To Boost MSME Financing In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a GEL 270 million (about $100 million) loan to JSC TBC Bank to expand access to affordable financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across Georgia, Trend reports via the ADB.

Under the facility, up to 70% of the funding will be directed to MSMEs. Of this amount, at least 20% will support women-owned and women-led businesses, while a minimum of 30% will finance eligible green investments aligned with the National Bank of Georgia's green taxonomy.

The partnership is designed to provide MSMEs with stable, affordable, and longer-tenor financing, enabling business expansion and job creation. It will also broaden access to tailored green finance solutions, helping enterprises adopt low-carbon and sustainable practices and strengthen resilience to extreme weather events. The project supports Georgia's target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% from 1990 levels by 2030 and aims to enhance MSMEs' contribution to the national economy.

In addition, ADB will provide $250,000 in technical assistance to help TBC Bank build internal green finance capacity and improve tools for estimating and reporting borrowers' greenhouse gas impacts.

The project is also expected to enhance rural outreach through TBC Bank's extensive network, stimulating local business activity, increasing incomes, and creating jobs. It aligns with ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for Georgia, 2024–2028, which prioritizes private sector financing, small business development, and environmentally sustainable practices.

TBC Bank is one of Georgia's leading financial services groups, operating across retail, corporate, and MSME segments. As of 30 September 2025, it held a 37.2% market share in both customer loans and deposits, according to the National Bank of Georgia. The bank is owned by TBC Bank Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker TBCG and included in the FTSE 250 Index, as well as the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index.

ADB has supported Georgia since 2007 and is the country's largest multilateral development partner. Its cumulative assistance-covering loans, grants, and technical support-exceeds $5 billion, including around $1 billion in private sector investments. Through its five-year strategy, ADB aims to help Georgia develop into a green and inclusive regional gateway, supporting investments, policy reforms, capacity building, resilient infrastructure, and regional integration.