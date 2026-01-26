14Th Sikka Art And Design Festival 14 Brings Dubai Together To Imagine Future Identities

450 artists from the UAE, the region, and the world present 250 artworks

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 January 2026: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has opened the 14th Sikka Art & Design Festival, turning Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood into a showcase of art and design. Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, the festival champions Emirati, UAE-based, and GCC-based creatives, reinforcing Dubai's role as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Running until 1 February, Sikka 14 brings together more than 450 creatives and artists, presenting around 250 artworks across 16 houses spanning a wide range of disciplines. Visitors can explore installations, sculptures, and interactive experiences inspired by the festival theme, 'Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future.' An initiative under Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, the programme contributes to a vibrant cultural ecosystem that supports the emirate's creative economy.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture and Festival Director, affirmed that the festival reflects the Authority's sustained commitment to strengthening the arts ecosystem, nurturing talent, and giving creatives the support to grow and contribute to the UAE's cultural landscape.

She said:“The Sikka Art & Design Festival has proven its standing as an exceptional event that champions creativity, evolving into a leading platform for contemporary creative practice. It opens new horizons for talented individuals, enabling them to take an active role and present their work, while creating space for dialogue and knowledge exchange with peers from the region and around the world.” She also noted that this edition is distinguished by the originality of its concepts and works, and by the wider room it creates for experimentation.

Curation across this edition is led by: Mozah Lootah (Public Art House and Visual Arts House); Esra Ozkan (Art & Technology House); Kamal Al Zoubi (Ceramics House); Ahlam AlBannai (Photography House); Saeed Alketbi and Majeda Alawadhi (Design House); Yara Ayoob (Khaleeji House); Ahmed Makary (Urban House); Alanood Bukhammas and Zena Adhami (Academic House); Noura Al Falahi (Culinary House); and Kotaro Watanabe for Takram (International House - Japan House).

As part of Dubai Art Season, Sikka 2026 unveiled 11 murals by a selected group of artists, in line with Dubai Culture's Public Art Strategy to enhance the city's visual culture. The line-up also includes seven interactive public artworks and six installations, reflecting the dynamism of the UAE's art scene.

The festival delivers more than 500 workshops led by the Sikka Platform, Al Shindagha Museum, the largest heritage museum in the UAE, and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, among other entities, in addition to more than 30 panel discussions and talks addressing global trends in the arts sector. The main stage on Dubai Creek will host around 55 live music shows, as well as 10 orchestral concerts, choirs, and musical performances, with 21 heritage and cultural museums also taking part.

Visitors can explore culinary concepts from more than 41 F&B vendors and browse 45 local retail outlets developed with local brands. This retail area provides a dedicated platform for creative entrepreneurs to showcase and sell products inspired by art and tradition. The programme also features nine curated supper clubs led by renowned chefs, offering unique dining experiences that add a new dimension to the festival's activities.

Dubai Culture also announced the participation of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children through a rich line-up of interactive events and workshops designed for children and families. The activities invite participants to explore ceramics, visual arts, theatre, and design in an engaging environment that combines learning with creativity. Through the Ceramics House located at House 207, the Centre presents a selection of sculptures and works by leading Emirati artists and UAE residents, reflecting the breadth of contemporary practice. The house showcases early works by participants in the 'Young Emirati Potters Programme' and features the 'Pottery Market', highlighting pieces by ceramic studios, independent artists, and People of Determination who participated in the Centre's ceramics programme.

The Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children programme includes Safina Stage, a vibrant space hosting hands-on workshops and the Future Stars competition, which aims to discover and nurture young talent in acting, singing, musical performance, and expressive arts. Throughout the festival, the stage will host the Centre for Musical Arts with live performances. Visitors will also be invited to contribute to the mural 'Circles Together,' a collaborative artwork shaped by the voices, stories, and creativity of the community.

