403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chef Vikas Khanna Returns to Kinara for a One-Night-Only Royal Dining Experience This February
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (January 2026): For one night only this February, diners in Dubai are invited to experience a rare culinary moment as globally acclaimed chef Vikas Khanna returns to Kinara at JA Lake View Hotel for the second edition of his exclusive dining series, Forgotten Flavours. The special dining experience offers guests the opportunity to dine in the presence of the celebrated chef, meet him in person, and experience a refined six-course tasting menu curated and hosted by Khanna himself.
Taking place on February 28th, the experience marks the second chapter of Kinara’s quarterly Forgotten Flavours series. Designed as an intimate, one-night-only event, The Royal Kitchens of India draws inspiration from India’s historic palace kitchens, where culinary artistry, tradition, and indulgence converged. Each dish revives time-honoured royal recipes through a contemporary lens, paired thoughtfully with selections from Sula Wines.
Set within JA Lake View Hotel, Kinara by Vikas Khanna has established a reputation for immersive storytelling through food. Elegant interiors, aromatic spice displays, and a sense of theatre mirror the depth of the cuisine itself. Under Chef Khanna’s leadership, the restaurant balances authenticity with modern expression, creating experiences that feel rooted, refined, and memorable.
Following the success of its inaugural edition, ‘Utsav – Festivals of India’, the Forgotten Flavours series continues as an exploration of India’s lesser-told culinary stories, with each chapter unfolding through a distinct theme, collaborative pairings, curated menus, and captivating presentations. The second chapter turns its focus to India’s royal households, where humble ingredients were transformed into expressions of culture and refinement. Across dynasties, these palace kitchens became creative centres, laying the foundations for a cuisine defined by depth, diversity, and enduring influence.
Bringing this story to life, the menu has been thoughtfully crafted by Chef Vikas Khanna alongside Chef Ashish Kumar and the Kinara team. Presented as a refined six-course tasting menu, the experience is carefully paired with Sula Wines, allowing each dish to unfold alongside complementary grape selections.
The journey begins with highlights such as Rathore’s 100 Layer Potatoes served with Ker Sangri pickle and yoghurt espuma, followed by Kashmiri Nadroo Tikki filled with apricot and finished with yakhni sauce and lotus root chips. Guests then savour the Awadhi Galouti Kebab adorned with delicate gold leaf and paired with Sula Shiraz, before moving into richly layered mains such as Royal Bengal Rizala Murgh or Chennar Kalia accompanied by traditional breads. The experience concludes on a sweet note with Odia royal Chenna Poda, combining
Rooted in centuries of tradition and reimagined for today, The Royal Kitchens of India at Kinara by Vikas Khanna serves as a tribute to the grace and artistry that once defined palace dining. With seating limited for this one-night experience, early reservations are encouraged to be part of an evening shaped by legacy and quiet opulence.
When: February 28th from 7pm to 11pm
Where: Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel
Offer: Six-course tasting menu with Sula Wines grape pairing.
Price: AED 850
Taking place on February 28th, the experience marks the second chapter of Kinara’s quarterly Forgotten Flavours series. Designed as an intimate, one-night-only event, The Royal Kitchens of India draws inspiration from India’s historic palace kitchens, where culinary artistry, tradition, and indulgence converged. Each dish revives time-honoured royal recipes through a contemporary lens, paired thoughtfully with selections from Sula Wines.
Set within JA Lake View Hotel, Kinara by Vikas Khanna has established a reputation for immersive storytelling through food. Elegant interiors, aromatic spice displays, and a sense of theatre mirror the depth of the cuisine itself. Under Chef Khanna’s leadership, the restaurant balances authenticity with modern expression, creating experiences that feel rooted, refined, and memorable.
Following the success of its inaugural edition, ‘Utsav – Festivals of India’, the Forgotten Flavours series continues as an exploration of India’s lesser-told culinary stories, with each chapter unfolding through a distinct theme, collaborative pairings, curated menus, and captivating presentations. The second chapter turns its focus to India’s royal households, where humble ingredients were transformed into expressions of culture and refinement. Across dynasties, these palace kitchens became creative centres, laying the foundations for a cuisine defined by depth, diversity, and enduring influence.
Bringing this story to life, the menu has been thoughtfully crafted by Chef Vikas Khanna alongside Chef Ashish Kumar and the Kinara team. Presented as a refined six-course tasting menu, the experience is carefully paired with Sula Wines, allowing each dish to unfold alongside complementary grape selections.
The journey begins with highlights such as Rathore’s 100 Layer Potatoes served with Ker Sangri pickle and yoghurt espuma, followed by Kashmiri Nadroo Tikki filled with apricot and finished with yakhni sauce and lotus root chips. Guests then savour the Awadhi Galouti Kebab adorned with delicate gold leaf and paired with Sula Shiraz, before moving into richly layered mains such as Royal Bengal Rizala Murgh or Chennar Kalia accompanied by traditional breads. The experience concludes on a sweet note with Odia royal Chenna Poda, combining
Rooted in centuries of tradition and reimagined for today, The Royal Kitchens of India at Kinara by Vikas Khanna serves as a tribute to the grace and artistry that once defined palace dining. With seating limited for this one-night experience, early reservations are encouraged to be part of an evening shaped by legacy and quiet opulence.
When: February 28th from 7pm to 11pm
Where: Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel
Offer: Six-course tasting menu with Sula Wines grape pairing.
Price: AED 850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment