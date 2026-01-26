403
DXC Partners with Ripple to Empower Global Banks with Scalable Digital Asset Custody and Payments
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates — January 26, 2026 — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has announced a strategic partnership with Ripple, a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses, to help banks seamlessly adopt digital asset custody and payment capabilities at enterprise scale.
As regulated financial institutions navigate an era of exponential change, digital asset adoption depends on accessible, secure blockchain infrastructure. Through this collaboration, DXC and Ripple enable financial institutions and fintechs to access digital asset technology seamlessly, bridging legacy financial systems with onchain finance. The solution enables programmable payments and the tokenization, custody, and transfer of digital assets—allowing institutions to deliver regulated digital asset use cases without disrupting mission-critical core banking systems.
Leveraging DXC’s Hogan core banking platform, which powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits globally, the initiative integrates Ripple’s digital asset custody and payments technology into large-scale banking environments, providing Hogan clients with a streamlined path to deliver digital custody and payment capabilities.
“For digital assets to move into the financial mainstream, institutions need secure custody and seamless payment capabilities,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC. “Our work with Ripple brings those capabilities together in a way that allows banks to engage in the digital asset ecosystem without changing their core systems, connecting traditional accounts, wallets and decentralized platforms at enterprise scale.”
By delivering last-mile connectivity between regulated banking infrastructure and digital asset platforms, the collaboration helps financial institutions move beyond experimentation and into real-world deployment of blockchain-enabled use cases. Fintechs also benefit from simplified access to the banking relationships required to support compliant custody and payment solutions.
“Banks are under increasing pressure to modernize while continuing to operate on complex infrastructure,” said Joanie Xie, VP and Managing Director, North America at Ripple. “Our partnership with DXC brings digital asset custody, RLUSD and payments directly into the core banking environments institutions already trust. Together, we’re enabling banks to deliver secure, compliant digital asset use cases at enterprise scale without disruption.”
The DXC–Ripple partnership reinforces DXC’s commitment to helping financial institutions modernize safely and innovate responsibly. This represents a significant step forward in enabling digital asset adoption across production banking environments worldwide through an integrated core banking approach.
Ripple Payments is a licensed, end-to-end cross-border payment solution that enables Ripple to manage the flow of funds on behalf of its customers. Ripple Custody is designed for banks and financial institutions to securely manage digital assets, stablecoins or Real World Assets (RWAs).
