If you plan to navigate the streets of Atlanta this weekend, the forecast sends a clear message: don't. A light dusting might be manageable. However, the impending ice storm targets the arteries that keep our city moving. We have seen how quickly a commute can turn into a survival situation when asphalt turns into a skating rink. People often mistakenly think main roads are safer than side streets. In reality, higher speed limits and heavy traffic on interstates often make them dangerous places to be. Here are the 7 Major Metro Atlanta Roads to Avoid During This Weekend's Ice Storm to keep your car out of the ditch.

The Perimeter of Peril: I-285

The Top End of I-285 near the GA-400 interchange is a notorious trap during winter weather. Elevation changes and high-speed curves are unforgiving when traction is low. Furthermore, the volume of commercial trucks means one stalled rig can block thousands of drivers. The bridges and overpasses along I-285 are at high risk of freezing early Saturday morning. Even with GDOT brining the roads, ice can sometimes form faster than salt can melt it.

The Connector: A Gridlock Nightmare

I-75/85 through the heart of the city is a road to avoid. The Connector is essentially a large bridge system passing through downtown. Because it is elevated, it loses heat from the top and bottom. This causes it to freeze faster than surface streets. Exits are often narrow. They can become blocked by abandoned vehicles, leaving you with no escape route. If traffic locks up, you may be stuck for hours.

GA-400: The Northward Hazard

GA-400 presents its own challenges for those heading toward Roswell or Alpharetta. Northern stretches of this highway can see lower temperatures than the city core. This may lead to patches of black ice that are hard to see at night. Additionally, the high speeds typical of 400 make any loss of control dangerous. Stick to local roads if you must travel north. You can maintain a lower speed there and have more options for pulling over safely.

The Spaghetti Junction Overpasses

The massive interchange where I-85 meets I-285 is a feat of engineering. However, it becomes hazardous in an ice storm. Multiple levels of soaring flyover ramps are exposed to wind on all sides. Consequently, they are some of the most dangerous spots during freezing conditions. Many ramps lack a shoulder. If you slip, you risk hitting a wall or another car. Officials may close these ramps if icing becomes severe, but you shouldn't wait for a barricade to make the smart choice.

Memorial Drive and the Eastside Hills

Memorial Drive is a major artery that becomes treacherous due to hilly terrain and aging pavement. Areas around Stone Mountain and Decatur have significant inclines. Most rear-wheel-drive vehicles cannot navigate these once ice sets in. We often see piles of cars at the bottom of these hills. Drivers underestimate how little control they have once they start to slide. Treat any incline like a no-go zone if you live on the east side.

Peachtree Street: The Surface Trap

You might think sticking to the famous main street is safe. However, Peachtree is full of shaded areas between tall buildings that act like refrigerators. These sections do not get enough sunlight to melt the ice. This leads to persistent refreeze even during the day. High numbers of pedestrians and delivery vehicles create a chaotic environment when everyone is sliding. Surprisingly, surface roads are often where many low-speed fender benders occur.

Protecting Your Car and Your Sanity

The best way to navigate this weekend is to stay home. These roads are places where people lose their vehicles and peace of mind when temperatures drop. Road clearing systems are robust, but they cannot beat physics. Use a mapping app to look for red lines if you must go out. Stopped traffic is usually a sign of an accident. Stay safe, stay warm, and stay off the asphalt. Which road do you dread the most when ice hits Atlanta? Let us know your survival stories in the comments.