Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a 45-article law stipulating that the freedom of publishing is guaranteed within the law.
1965 -- Kuwait National Assembly unanimously rejects proceeds' allocations proposed by foreign oil conglomerates affirming that the returns' distribution was in favor of the companies and at Kuwait's expense.
1985 -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement to establish a headquarters for the Arab Center for Authorship and Translation of Medical Science in Kuwait.
1999 -- The Tugboat "Bayan" of Kuwait oil Company sank at Al-Ahmadi port after it accidentally rammed into the pier. No one was hurt. the tugboat worth KD three million (some USD 9.7 million).
2011 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill concerning the Kuwaiti woman's civil and social rights.
2011 -- Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan announced registering a patent from the US Patent office, which prevented kidney complications during catheterization procedures.
2018 -- Kuwait permanent delegation to the UN submitted around USD 2.4 million, as a contribution, to a number of the international organization's agencies and funds. (end)
