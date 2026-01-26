Republic Day 2026: What To Do With National Flag After Celebration? This Clip From Thandel Movie Shows The Right Way
According to the Flag Code of Indi, national flags made of paper or any material should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.Also Read | R-Day 2026: When does India display 21-gun salute? History, significance, more
So what should be done? "As far as possible, it should be disposed of in private consistent with the dignity of the flag," the Flag Code of Indi says.
It adds,“When the flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of but shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag.”How to do it? Watch here
Still unsure? In the film Thandel, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya demonstrates the perfect way to dispose of the national flag. Importantly, such an act must be done in private, not in public.Watch hereRepublic Day 2026
Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) are themed around the 150th Anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, a timeless call that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness.
This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated.Also Read | Republic Day 2026: When will President Murmu unfurl national flag? Full schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram (7 November 2025) will be commemorated throughout the year.
According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.
(With inputs from agencies)
