Border 2 Creates Buzz As Esha Deol And Ahana Deol Join Sunny Deol At Screening (Photos)

Border 2 continues its strong box office run as Esha Deol hosts a special Mumbai screening for family and friends, with the Deol siblings coming together and posing for paparazzi at the event.

After Dharmendra's passing, rumors swirled about his two wives' families. Many speculated that no relationship remained between his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and Hema Malini.

Sunny and Esha debunked these claims by appearing together in Mumbai on Jan 25. They watched 'Border 2' at the family studio, Sunny Super Sound. This is their first appearance since 2025.

Esha and Ahana Deol are supporting their brother Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2'. Cheering him on, Esha organized a special screening of 'Border 2' for family and close friends.

Younger sister Ahana also attended the war drama. The three Deols posed for the paparazzi. Sunny smiled when a photographer quoted his dialogue, "How far should the voice reach? To Lahore."

Sunny plays Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler of the 6th Sikh Regiment in Border 2. He trains officers played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty to be the best in their fields.

When Pakistan attacks India, they prioritize duty. The story of Border 2 connects to the original film, mentioning the deaths of characters played by Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty.