Woman Attacked After Stroll At Leopard Trail, Dragged To Forest And Sexually Assaulted In Aravalis

Police in Gurugram arrested a 25-year-old man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted near Leopard Trail in the Aravalis shortly after midnight on Saturday.

According to officials, the woman, employed as a receptionist with a realty firm, had stopped near Leopard Trail with her friend after eating at a roadside stall. Around 3am, while taking a stroll, a youth approached her, snatched her mobile phone, and ran towards the hilly terrain.

When the woman chased him, police said he allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the forested area before sexually assaulting her. Her friend attempted to intervene but was threatened and forced to retreat. He then contacted the police for assistance.

Teams from three nearby police stations reached the spot and apprehended the accused, identified as Gaurav Bhati, aged 25. The victim, originally from Sirsa and residing in a paying guest facility in the city, was taken to Civil Hospital for medical examination. Police confirmed her condition is stable.

Investigators stated that the incident occurred near the KC Canal stretch of Leopard Trail, a popular area in the Aravalis. The attack took place while the victim was returning home from an event.

Police reiterated that the victim's identity will not be disclosed, in accordance with Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault. Officials added that further inquiries are underway to determine if the accused had planned the attack in advance.

The case has drawn attention to safety concerns in the area, with police increasing vigilance around Leopard Trail following the incident.