Karan Patel Reflects On Two Decades Of Television: Early On, I Was Hungry And Eager To Prove Myself

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Completing nearly 26 years in the Hindi television industry, actor Karan Patel says his journey has been defined by growth, patience, and hard-earned lessons, admitting that in the early phase of his career, he was hungry, ambitious, and constantly eager to prove himself.

It was in 2000 that Karan made his acting debut in TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii as Vigyat. The show focused on the Agarwal joint family in Mumbai, highlighting the life of Parvati, an ideal daughter-in-law married to Om.

He then tasted success with his work in shows such as“Kasautii Zindagii Kay”,“Kasturi”,“Kasamh Se”,“Kkavyanjali”, and“Kesar”. However, it was his role of Raman Bhalla in“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” that shot him to major fame.

Asked what the biggest learning curves were for you as an actor, Karan told IANS:“Patience and humility. Early on, I was hungry, impatient, and eager to prove myself.”

The actor shared that he learned that speed wasn't what mattered.

“Over time, I learned that consistency matters more than speed. I learned to respect the process, the crew, and the medium. Television teaches you discipline like no other platform, it's relentless, but it builds resilience.”

Apart from fictional shows, Karan, who is married to actress Ankita Bhargava, has also made his mark in the reality television space, appearing on shows such as Survivor India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

He is set to star in the upcoming reality show“The 50”. As he explores new formats like The 50, does he see this phase as a reinvention rather than a break?

Karan told IANS:“Absolutely. This is reinvention. I'm not done, I'm evolving. I want to explore different formats, challenge myself in new ways, and stay curious. The 50 is not a detour, it's part of the journey forward.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India's upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.