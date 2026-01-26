Siddharth Lists Down Six Films: Some Of The Greatest Cinema Ever Dreamt Of

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Watching Jafar Panahi's“It Was Just an Accident”,“Sinners” starring Michael B. Jordan, Norwegian film“Sentimental Value”, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn-starrer“One Battle After Another”,“Hamnet” and“The Secret Agent” in the same year turned into an education in itself for actor Siddharth.

Siddharth took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a note about the“greatest cinema” he watched in 2025.

He wrote:“IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, SINNERS, SENTIMENTAL VALUE,

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, HAMNET, THE SECRET AGENT.”

“Watching these 6 films in the same year was educational. Some of the greatest Cinema ever dreamt,” the actor, who is married to Aditi Rao Hydari, added.

“It Was Just an Accident” follows a group of former Iranian political prisoners who face the question of whether to exact revenge on a man they believe may be their tormentor. Panahi, who is critical of the Iranian government and has been imprisoned several times, made the film without official filming permission from the Iranian authorities

“Sinners” by Ryan Coogler is a horror film set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta. The film features Jordan in a dual role as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South, where they are confronted by a supernatural evil.

Sentimental Value is directed by Joachim Trier. The Norwegian film follows the sisters Nora and Agnes in their reunion with their estranged father Gustav. It also stars Elle Fanning and Anders Danielsen Lie. At the 98th Academy Awards, it received nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Talking about One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, also stars Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. The story follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.

Meanwhile, Hamnet is a biographical historical tragedy film directed by Chloé Zhao based on the 2020 novel by O'Farrell. The film dramatises the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway as they cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

The Secret Agent is a neo-noir historical political thriller film following Armando, a former professor caught in the political turmoil in the midst of the Brazilian military dictatorship, attempting to flee persecution and resist an authoritarian regime.