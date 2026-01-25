Safari Hypermarket 10, 20, 30 Promotion Begins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Safari, one of the leading hypermarket chains in Doha, has launched its much-anticipated 10, 20, 30 promotion starting this January.

The“Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion” is one of Safari's most popular and attention-grabbing promotions among the public.

This promotion covers a wide range of daily essentials such as fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, other food products, cosmetics, household items, readymade garments, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, groceries, and textiles.

In addition to thousands of products priced at QR10, QR20, and QR30, the promotion also offers many products for QR15 and QR25.

Some of the key attractions include facial tissue (10 boxes) for just QR10, a 3-litre pressure cooker for just QR20, a steam iron box for just QR30, 1.3kg Sadia chicken for just QR10, Tide detergent powder 2.5kg (two pieces) for just QR30, 1.5-litre bottles of water (20 pieces) for just QR10, and Redmi earbuds for just QR30.

The Safari Bakery and Hot Food section has also prepared a wide variety of mouth-watering dishes with rich flavours.

Western, south Indian, north Indian, Arabic, and Chinese dishes are available, along with attractive combo offers featuring different varieties.

In addition, items such as chicken biryani, chicken majboos, pizza, and more are also on offer.

Alongside these, the Fresh Food deli section offers products like Roumi cheese, butter blocks, Awafi pizza cheese, plain cheese, cheddar cheese, and more under the“10, 20, 30 Promotion”.

Many juices, soft drinks, various types of ice cream, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, and several dairy and food products are being made available in the frozen section for QR10, QR20, and QR30.

The grocery section has also stocked a wide range of snacks, grains, and other food items.

Similarly, in the household section, a variety of multipurpose products are available, and in the cosmetics section, products from leading brands such as Enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Lux, Olay, Johnson & Johnson, and more have been arranged for Safari customers.

Perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, different types of soaps, face wash, body lotion, and many other health and beauty care products are also included.

In the stationery section, plenty of school and office stationery items are available, including school stationery products such as Faber-Castell items, Maped school kits, and various stationery sets.

In addition, the Toys and Sports sections also offer an amazing range of products available for QR10, QR20, and QR30.

In the garments and readymade section, a large quality collection is available for just QR10, QR20, and QR30, including men's wear, ladies' churidars, churidar materials, ladies' denim jackets, kids' wear, footwear, ladies' bags, and newborn baby products.

Along with this, a huge collection of winter clothing has also been arranged across Safari outlets.

In the electronics section, a wide range of electronic products such as emergency lights, trimmers, torches, headsets, smartwatches, and more have been included.

With massive discounts and a wide variety, this year's“10, 20, 30 Promotion” is being presented as a value-packed and diverse promotional campaign.

In addition, Safari is also offering an opportunity to win 30 Bestune cars through Safari's latest mega promotion,“Shop & Drive”.

Customers who purchase for QR50 from any Safari outlet will receive an e-raffle coupon, through which 30 Bestune cars will be given as prizes.

Four Bestune cars will be awarded in each draw, and five Bestune cars will be awarded in the final draw.

This“Shop & Drive” promotion will be available at all Safari outlets, and the second draw of this promotion will take place on February 15.

As part of the inauguration of Safari Hypermarket at Al Gharafa, Ezdan Mall, on December 10, Safari has introduced the“Visit & Win” promotion for visitors to the Safari Ezdan outlet, where customers can win two Tesla Model Y cars without making any purchase.

The second draw of the“Visit & Win” promotion will be held on February 19 at the Safari Ezdan Mall outlet.

