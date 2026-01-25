MCIT To Showcase Qatar's Digital Transformation Journey At Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) will showcase Qatar's digital transformation journey and efforts to build a competitive digital economy through a joint interactive booth with the Ministry of Sports and Youth during the Web Summit Qatar 2026, to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on February 1-4.

The booth will highlight key national programmes supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, most notably the Digital Incubation Center, the TASMU Accelerator, and the "Scale Now" programme.

The joint booth will feature a dedicated interactive theatre hosting panel discussions with leading technology experts and industry leaders, alongside live presentations and discussions on the latest digital trends and innovations.

It will include a dedicated startup area, enabling companies to showcase their digital solutions and connect with investors and potential partners in sectors such as fintech, health tech, sustainability, smart cities, and other priority sectors.

The MCIT will participate in a number of high-level sessions and organise a series of specialised masterclasses aimed at delivering practical content and applied knowledge for entrepreneurs, professionals, and policymakers.

On the sidelines of the summit, the ministry is set to sign a number of memoranda of understanding with international partners to support co-operation in the fields of innovation and digital transformation.

