Strong northwesterly winds and blowing dust reduced visibility across Qatar Sunday afternoon and evening, affecting traffic on several major roads, particularly in Doha, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET).

In a post on X, MET said strong winds accompanied by poor horizontal visibility were recorded between 3pm and 9pm, as a dust mass moved across parts of the country. Motorists were urged to exercise caution as dusty conditions hampered driving and visibility on key

Earlier in the day, MET reported light rain in some areas at dawn, reflecting the unsettled weather typical of January, often the coldest month of the year in Qatar.

The department's Climate Summary for January notes that the month is characterised by occasional outbreaks of rain associated with thunderstorms, prevailing northwesterly winds, and the lowest mean monthly sea temperatures of the year.

By late morning, MET warned that satellite images showed another dust mass approaching the country, with some areas expected to be affected in the coming hours. The advisory, issued at 11:26am on X, highlighted the likelihood of reduced visibility and continued windy

Temperatures across the country remained relatively low for this time of year. MET data showed that Dukhan recorded a minimum temperature of 15.9°C Sunday, while Al Guwayriyah dropped to 15.4°C. Al Karanaa reported a low of 15.8°C, placing these areas among the coldest locations in Qatar on January 25.

Weather conditions are expected to remain variable during the winter season, with MET continuing to monitor dust activity and wind patterns. Residents are advised to follow official updates, limit outdoor activities during dusty periods, and take precautions while driving, especially during times of reduced

According to MET, weather conditions inshore until 6am Monday are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain in some areas and cold conditions prevailing. The department warned of strong winds and poor horizontal visibility in places.

Offshore, conditions will be dusty and cloudy to partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain, which may be thundery at times, particularly early in the period, MET said.

Inshore winds will be predominantly northwesterly, blowing at 15 to 25 knots and gusting up to 33 knots at times. Offshore, northwesterly winds are forecast at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts reaching up to 37 knots.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough, with wave heights ranging from 3 to 5 feet inshore. Offshore seas will be higher, between 6 and 10 feet, surging to around 12 feet at times.

Visibility inshore is forecast to range between 4 and 9km, dropping to 2km or less at times. Offshore visibility will range from 5 to 9km, and may fall to around 3km or less during periods of dust and reduced conditions.

