Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani.

The Secretary commended the Government of Iraq's initiative and leadership in expediting the transfer and detention of ISIS terrorists to secure facilities in Iraq, following recent instability in northeast Syria. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure countries rapidly repatriate their citizens in Iraq, bringing them to justice. The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed Iraq's ongoing deliberations to form a government, emphasizing their shared commitment to ensuring that Iraq can fully realize its potential as a force for stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasized that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq's own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq.