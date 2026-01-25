'R-Day Strengthens The Spirit Of Unity, Integrity Of India': Himachal Governor, CM Extend Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu have extended greetings and felicitations to the people on the 77th Republic Day, wishing them happiness, peace and a prosperous future.

In a message, the Governor emphasised the significance of the Constitution, describing it as the guiding force of the nation.

“The Republic Day strengthens the spirit of unity and integrity of India,” he said.

The Governor highlighted the remarkable progress achieved by Himachal Pradesh across various sectors and attributed this success to the dedication, hard work and collective efforts of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister, while conveying his greetings, said,“It was a moment of pride for every Himachali that the state has emerged as a role model for the rest of the country.”

He urged the citizens to contribute wholeheartedly towards making India a developed and prosperous nation.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the Chief Minister assured that sustained efforts would continue for the welfare and overall development of the people.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and the most progressive state in the country.

CM Sukhu called upon all sections of society to actively participate in realising these collective aspirations.

A day earlier, to mark the statehood day, CM Sukhu announced the constitution of an agriculture and horticulture commission to ensure the participation of farmers and orchardists and to safeguard their rights.

He said the government would present a Bill to set up this commission in the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Pragpur and the Public Health Centre in Nalsuha in the Jaswan Assembly constituency.

He said when the government assumed office, the previous one had left liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 crore on account of salary and pension arrears of employees. At present, the total outstanding arrears related to salaries, pensions, and other dues amount to Rs 8,555 crore. Despite the state's strained financial condition, he announced that the complete payment of arrears of pensioners and family pensioners aged 70 years and above would be made in January. He said Rs 90 crore would be spent for this purpose.