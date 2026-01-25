Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Republic Day 2026: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends Greetings, Says US Shares 'Historic Bond' With India


2026-01-25 10:10:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day 2026: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended greetings on the occasion of Republic Day today on 26 January (Monday), noting that the US shares a“historic bond” with India and he looks forward to advancing shared objectives together.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today.

Marco Rubio: 'Heartfelt congratulations to people of India'

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day.

The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.

I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead."

Also Read | Republic Day 2026 Celebrations LIVE: PM extends wishes; parade at 10:30 am

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come...)

