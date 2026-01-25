Republic Day 2026: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends Greetings, Says US Shares 'Historic Bond' With India
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today.Marco Rubio: 'Heartfelt congratulations to people of India'
"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day.
The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the U.S.-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.
I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead."
(This is a breaking story, more updates to come...)
