Republic Day 2026: 10 Interesting Things You Didn't Know About 26 January, Indian Constitution

MENAFN - Live Mint) Republic Day 2026 is the 77th celebration of the Indian Constitution. In 1950, India completed its transition into a sovereign democratic republic when the Constitution of India came into effect. Here are 10 interesting things you may not know about this day.

Independence Day

Between 1930 and 1947, India celebrated 26 January as Independence Day. It was formerly known as Purna Swaraj Day. The Indian National Congress adopted complete independence in December 1929 under Jawaharlal Nehru.

| Republic Day: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

The tricolour was hoisted on the banks of the Ravi River. It became a national day of protest and hope. After Independence, 26 January was marked by the enforcement of the Constitution in 1950.

Handwritten Constitution

The Indian Constitution is the longest of any sovereign nation. It contains around 145,000 words in its English version. The original Constitution of India was fully handwritten, not printed.

It was prepared in two versions, English and Hindi. Prem Behari Narain Raizada wrote the English text while Vasant Krishan Vaidya wrote the Hindi version. Artists from Shantiniketan, led by Nandalal Bose, decorated each page.

Quasi-Federal Constitution

The Indian Constitution backs a 'Quasi-Federal' system. While states have their power, it allows for a strong central power.

The framers of the Constitution, led by Dr BR Ambedkar, believed that too much state power could lead to disintegration. They designed a "flexible federalism". Local autonomy exists while central power keeps the nation unified during crises.

Revolutionary Provisions

When the Constitution came into force in 1950, India introduced universal adult voting rights. Every adult could vote, regardless of wealth, gender, caste or education. This was a bold step at a time when many developed countries still had voting restrictions.

| Republic Day 2026 Celebrations LIVE: PM extends wishes; parade at 10:30 am

Indian secularism also follows a unique path. Instead of strict separation from religion, the state respects and protects all religions equally.

Dominion Status

India was a Dominion from 15 August 1947 to 26 January 1950. It governed itself but recognised the British King as Head of State. King George VI was represented by the Governor-General, first Lord Mountbatten and later C Rajagopalachari.

Jawaharlal Nehru led an elected government, and laws were enacted under the modified 1935 Act. India became a republic on 26 January 1950.

Commonwealth

On this day in 1950, India became the first Republic to become a free and equal member of the Commonwealth. Earlier, Commonwealth nations accepted the British Crown as Head of State.

India wanted its own President while still staying within the group. The 1949 London Declaration allowed this change.

Grand Parade Venue

The Republic Day parade was not always held at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). In 1950, the first parade took place at Irwin Stadium.

| Happy Republic Day 2026: 200+ wishes to share with family & friends

Between 1950 and 1954, the venue kept changing, including Kingsway, Red Fort and Ramlila Grounds. From 1955 onwards, the parade was permanently moved to Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Chief Guest Tradition

Since 1950, India has invited a foreign leader as the Republic Day Chief Guest. This top diplomatic honour signals foreign policy priorities. The process begins months earlier under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Indonesia's President Sukarno was the first guest in 1950. In 2026, India invited European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa together, the first joint EU invitation.

End of Celebration

India's Republic Day celebrations last three days. The main parade happens on 25 January at Kartavya Path, where the President unfurls the flag and reviews the parade.

| Republic Day Images 2026: Photo wishes to share on 26 January

Cultural events continue on 27 and 28 January. The celebrations officially end on 29 January with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk. It features military band performances by the Indian armed forces.

Cinema Tableau

For the first time, the 2026 Republic Day Parade features a special tableau dedicated to Indian cinema. It is titled Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti. It traces India's storytelling journey from ancient oral traditions to modern films.

The tableau is designed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is accompanied by a Shreya Ghoshal song.