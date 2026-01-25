403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From January 26, 2026 To January 30, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week blends three big themes. Central banks take center stage in the United States, Brazil, and Canada.
Mexico posts key labor and growth readings. Europe's flow is heavy on confidence, inflation, and GDP prints.
China closes the week with official PMI readings. Several LatAm rate decisions add regional volatility risk.
Holiday closures in Australia and India shape early-week liquidity.
Monday, January 26, 2026
Brazil
06:25 BCB Focus Market Readout
06:30 Current Account (USD) (Dec) Prev: -4.94B
06:30 Foreign Direct Investment (USD) (Dec) Prev: 9.82B
Mexico
07:00 Unemployment Rate (Dec) Prev: 2.70%
07:00 Unemployment Rate n.s.a. (Dec) Prev: 2.70%
No other major releases listed in provided feed.
United States
08:30 Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Nov) Prev: -2.2%
08:30 Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Nov) Prev: 0.1%
13:00 2-Year Note Auction Prev: 3.499%
European Union
03:00 Spanish PPI (YoY) (Dec) Prev: -2.5%
04:00 German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan) Cons: 88.3 Prev: 87.6
06:00 Eurozone: German Bundesbank President Nagel Speaks
China
20:30 Chinese Industrial Profit YTD (Dec) Prev: 0.1%
Other Countries
All Day Holiday: Australia Day (Australia)
All Day Holiday: Republic Day (India)
18:50 Corporate Services Price Index (YoY) (Japan) Cons: 2.5% Prev: 2.7%
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Brazil
06:00 FGV Consumer Confidence (Jan) Prev: 90.2
07:00 Mid-Month CPI (YoY) (Jan) Prev: 4.41%
07:00 Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Jan) Prev: 0.25%
Mexico
07:00 Trade Balance (Dec) Prev: 0.663B
07:00 Trade Balance (USD) (Dec) Prev: -0.274B
Other Latin America
16:00 Interest Rate Decision (Chile) Cons: 4.50% Prev: 4.50%
United States
08:15 ADP Employment Change Weekly Prev: 8.00K
10:00 CB Consumer Confidence (Jan) Cons: 90.1 Prev: 89.1
13:00 5-Year Note Auction Prev: 3.747%
European Union
02:45 French Consumer Confidence (Jan) Prev: 90
03:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate (Q4) Cons: 10.60% Prev: 10.45%
05:30 German 2-Year Schatz Auction Prev: 2.110%
Canada
08:30 Wholesale Sales (MoM) (Dec) Prev: -1.8%
09:45 BoC Rate Statement
09:45 BoC Rate Statement (second listing in feed)
Other Countries
00:00 BoJ Core CPI (YoY) (Japan) Cons: 2.0% Prev: 2.2%
19:30 CPI (YoY) (Q4) (Australia) Prev: 3.2%
19:30 Trimmed Mean CPI (YoY) (Q4) (Australia) Prev: 3.0%
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Brazil
16:30 Interest Rate Decision Prev: 15.00%
United States
14:00 Fed Interest Rate Decision Cons: 3.75% Prev: 3.75%
14:00 FOMC Statement
14:30 FOMC Press Conference
European Union
02:00 GfK German Consumer Climate (Feb) Cons: -25.7 Prev: -26.9
04:00 Italian Business Confidence (Jan) Prev: 88.4
05:10 Italian 6-Month BOT Auction Prev: 2.036%
Canada
09:45 BoC Interest Rate Decision Cons: 2.25% Prev: 2.25%
09:45 BoC Monetary Policy Report
10:30 BoC Press Conference
Other Countries
18:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes (Japan)
19:30 Import Price Index (QoQ) (Australia) Prev: -0.4%
19:30 Export Price Index (QoQ) (Australia) Prev: -0.9%
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Brazil
06:30 Bank Lending (MoM) (Dec) Prev: 0.9%
Other Latin America
07:00 Unemployment Rate (Dec) (Chile) Prev: 8.4%
United States
08:30 Initial Jobless Claims Prev: 200K
08:30 Trade Balance (Nov) Prev: -29.40B
10:00 Factory Orders (MoM) (Nov) Prev: -1.3%
European Union
04:00 Eurozone M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Dec) Prev: 3.0%
04:00 Loans to Non-Financial Corporations (Dec) Prev: 3.1%
05:00 Eurozone Business and Consumer Survey (Jan) Prev: 96.7
Canada
08:30 Trade Balance (Nov) Prev: -0.58B
08:30 Average Weekly Earnings (YoY) (Nov) Prev: 2.18%
11:00 Budget Balance (Nov) Prev: -2.28B
Other Countries
04:30 Interest Rate Decision (South Africa) Prev: 6.75%
18:00 Industrial Production (YoY) (South Korea) Prev: -1.4%
18:30 Tokyo Core CPI (YoY) (Japan) Prev: 2.3%
Friday, January 30, 2026
Brazil
06:00 IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Jan) Prev: -0.01%
06:30 Budget Balance (Dec) Prev: -101.600B
07:00 Unemployment Rate (Dec) Prev: 5.2%
Mexico
07:00 GDP (YoY) (Q4) Prev: -0.1%
07:00 GDP (QoQ) (Q4) Prev: -0.3%
14:00 Fiscal Balance (Dec) Prev: -200.52B
Other Latin America
10:00 Unemployment Rate (Dec) (Colombia) Prev: 7.0%
13:00 Interest Rate Decision (Colombia) Prev: 9.25%
07:00 Retail Sales (YoY) (Dec) (Chile) Prev: 5.8%
United States
08:30 PPI (MoM) (Dec) Prev: 0.2%
08:30 Core PPI (MoM) (Dec) Prev: 0.0%
09:45 Chicago PMI (Jan) Prev: 42.7
European Union
03:00 Spanish CPI (YoY) (Jan) Cons: 2.4% Prev: 2.9%
05:00 Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q4) Prev: 0.3%
06:00 Eurozone Unemployment Rate (Dec) Prev: 6.3%
Canada
08:30 GDP (MoM) (Nov) Cons: 0.1% Prev: -0.3%
China
20:30 Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: 50.2 Prev: 50.1
20:30 Non-Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: 50.8 Prev: 50.2
20:30 Composite PMI (Jan) Prev: 50.7
Other Countries
00:00 Construction Orders (YoY) (Dec) (Japan) Prev: 9.5%
19:30 Private Sector Credit (MoM) (Dec) (Australia) Prev: 0.6%
01:00 M3 Money Supply (YoY) (Dec) (South Africa) Prev: 8.26%
