Ajay Rai Accuses BJP Of Voter List Fraud, Hits Out On Ghat Row

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists and conducting symbolic celebrations on Voters' Day. "These people are celebrating Voters' Day only for show. They have removed voters' names from the list... They will add the names of the wrong people and remove the names of the right people. Our Congress workers have worked very hard. We are working for the fate and future of this state," Rai said to reporters.

On the Manikarnika Ghat controversy, Rai added, "They (BJP) said that Congress people are showing videos created by AI... We showed videos proving that the statues of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar were vandalised there... I am ready for whatever action they take against me... Change your actions, not just your name."

UP CEO on Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Friday announced that notices are being sent to voters whose details in the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls do not match those in the 2003 records.

According to the UP CEO, to achieve the 'No Voter Left Behind' goal, rules have been relaxed to make the verification process more inclusive and accessible. In addition to the online portal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering physical notices directly to voters. Documentation rules vary by birth date: those born before July 1987 only need their own records, while younger voters must also provide parental records.

Proof of birth or residence can be established using one of 13 documents, including Birth Certificates, Passports, Aadhaar, or specific government ID cards. Aadhaar usage follows specific 2025 guidelines, and certain excerpts from the Bihar SIR voter list are also accepted as valid proof, the UP CEO said. The claims and objections period for the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh began on January 6 and will run until February 6. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6. According to the SIR bulletin on Friday, the State Election Commission has received a total of 18,764 claims and objections for inclusion of electors and 106 claims for exclusion from the political parties.

Manikarnika Ghat Controversy

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak came out in strong support of the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative, asserting that the Manikarnika Ghat project is aimed at safeguarding heritage, dignity, and public safety. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "This is not destruction of heritage, but protection of Dharma, dignity of the departed, safety of the living, and continuity of a civilisation. Those opposing it offer no practical solutions for safety, sanitation or crowd management. Selective outrage in the name of faith often masks political agendas."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and alleged misleading information related to the redevelopment work. According to police, cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who shared or commented on objectionable content under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

