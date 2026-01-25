'Taste Like Home': Singapore High Commissioner To India Enjoys South Indian Delicacies. Internet Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, won hearts online over the weekend after sharing his fondness for South Indian food, calling it a taste of home.

Taking to X, the diplomat posted photographs of a traditional South Indian meal, with appam taking centre stage. Alongside the images, Mr Wong wrote,“Namaste India. Getting my weekend fill of South Indian food - appam. Can you name the dishes? Taste like home.”

The post quickly struck a chord with social media users in India and abroad. Within hours, it clocked thousands of views, with users responding enthusiastically, many attempting to identify the dishes on the plate while others shared their own memories associated with South Indian cuisine.

Check out his post here:

Appam - known for its soft, spongy centre and crisp edges - is a staple in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, and is typically paired with coconut-based curries or stews. Over the years, the dish has also gained popularity across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, reflecting deep-rooted culinary connections shaped by migration and shared cultural history.

Mr Wong's remark about the meal tasting like home resonated with many, underlining how food often serves as a bridge between cultures. Several users commented on the similarities between South Indian and Southeast Asian flavours, while others welcomed the envoy's evident comfort with Indian cuisine.

A user wrote,“Good old kerala dishes. Chicken stew is the highlight.”

Another user wrote,“Good to see that you are visiting and exploring different states and their cuisines and cultures. Also, come to Odisha, India's best-kept secret. The hospitality, food, and culture will surely amaze you.”

“Good places in appam in Singapore too.. my favourite breakfast after a morning walk,” the third user wrote.

This is not the first time the Singapore envoy's food posts have caught public attention. Earlier this year, when an unseasonal spell of rain and thunderstorms brought Delhi-NCR its first showers of 2026, Mr Wong marked the moment with another distinctly Indian ritual.

Sharing pictures from his rainy-day routine, he was seen enjoying chai and pakodas - widely regarded as comfort food during the monsoon.“Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?” he wrote, alongside images showing a steaming cup of tea, freshly fried snacks and a rain-soaked lawn.

The posts have helped humanise diplomatic engagement, with many users praising Mr Wong for embracing everyday Indian experiences. His social media presence, marked by food, weather and cultural observations, continues to draw warm responses - reinforcing how small, relatable moments often resonate far beyond official diplomacy.