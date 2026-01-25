Why A Patch Of Forest In J & K Has Become A Legal Flashpoint
The argument over Raika Forest began as a planning file and grew into something far bigger.
ADVERTISEMENT
What started in 2019 as a proposal to relocate the Jammu wing of the High Court from Janipur to the outskirts of the city has now become a test of how India thinks about development, ecology, and fairness in the same breath.
The land in question sits in Jammu district, but the questions it raises travel far beyond the region.
At first glance, the government's case appears straightforward.
The existing High Court complex at Janipur, built more than two decades ago, struggles to meet the demands of a growing judicial system. Caseloads have expanded, the number of judges has increased, and court infrastructure across the country is under pressure to modernize.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment