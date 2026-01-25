Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why A Patch Of Forest In J & K Has Become A Legal Flashpoint

Why A Patch Of Forest In J & K Has Become A Legal Flashpoint


2026-01-25 03:10:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Shahid Ahmed Hakla Poonchi

The argument over Raika Forest began as a planning file and grew into something far bigger.


ADVERTISEMENT

What started in 2019 as a proposal to relocate the Jammu wing of the High Court from Janipur to the outskirts of the city has now become a test of how India thinks about development, ecology, and fairness in the same breath.

The land in question sits in Jammu district, but the questions it raises travel far beyond the region.

At first glance, the government's case appears straightforward.

The existing High Court complex at Janipur, built more than two decades ago, struggles to meet the demands of a growing judicial system. Caseloads have expanded, the number of judges has increased, and court infrastructure across the country is under pressure to modernize.

MENAFN25012026000215011059ID1110647970



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search