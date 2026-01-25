Delhi Blast: Interpol Help Sought To Nab Kashmir Doctor

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An Interpol Red Corner Notice may soon be issued against Dr Muzaffar Rather, an accused in the so-called white-collar terror module, after investigators identified him as a key co-conspirator in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, officials said on Sunday.

Rather, a paediatrician by profession and a resident of south Kashmir, has already been declared a proclaimed offender by a special National Investigation Agency court. Investigators allege that he provided critical logistical support, funding and communication assistance for the attack while operating from outside India.

According to officials, Rather played a central role in supporting Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort, killing more than a dozen people. The alleged support included funding, encrypted communications and coordination with handlers based in Afghanistan.

Officials said Rather emerged as a primary conspirator who orchestrated key aspects of the plot after fleeing India. Investigators have traced a trail of logistics, communications and radicalisation efforts leading to suspected safe havens in Afghanistan, where Rather is believed to be hiding.

The probe has revealed that Umar carried out the suicide attack with assistance from Rather and Afghanistan-based handlers, who allegedly provided technical guidance related to bomb-making and operational planning. Officials said Rather remained in constant contact with the operatives and facilitated their communication with external handlers.