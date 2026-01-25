Wendy Scaife

Adjunct Associate Professor and Director, Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies, Queensland University of Technology

Wendy (Bachelor of Business Communication, Master of Business Management, PhD) has worked in, studied and taught philanthropy and fundraising for three decades and presents internationally on these topics.

She led the Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Non-profit Studies. Her work at ACPNS spanned the cause/giver spectrum (see,_Wendy), including national project leadership of Giving Australia, book chapters on giving in Australia, and a comparison of fundraising in 26 countries.

Wendy led a 10 year research partnership with the Perpetual, Corbould and Gluyas Foundations on aspects of planned versus spontaneous giving. She has also conducted indepth research on bequests, major gifts, foundation decision making, nonprofit boards, CEOs, and performance measurement as well as about giving to specific areas such as medical research, education, women and girls, Indigenous needs, and the arts. She is part of several international research project groups.

Wendy served on both the Research Australia Philanthropy and National Compact Steering Committees. Volunteer roles include the Association of Fundraising Professional's Research Council (US), chairing the National Workplace Giving Awards judging panel for five years and serving as Co-Chair of the Benefolk Foundation. Prior to joining ACPNS Wendy was a state CEO/national Deputy CEO of a major health nonprofit.

Previously she lectured in QUT's School of Communication and worked in-house and as a consultant. Her Master's thesis focused on corporate support of community causes and her PhD on improving the marketing and funding for Australian medical research. Key team and individual work includes:

Wendy is a Fellow of Fundraising Institute Australia and a Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Australia. She serves on the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Nonprofit and Public Sector Marketing. She received a Vice-Chancellor's Performance Award in 2016 and a Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Award in 2017. She was named the FIA Arthur Venn Lifetime Achievement Award Winner in 2021 for "outstanding contribution to FIA and the fundraising sector in Australia, and consistent excellence and best practice through her actions, leadership, and intellect".

2024–present Adjunct associate professor, QUT Australian Centre for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies

