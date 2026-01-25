Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fiona Boylan

Fiona Boylan


2026-01-25 03:08:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Fiona Boylan is a Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education at Edith Cowan University, where she combines teaching, research, and international collaboration to advance educational practice. Her research explores critical areas such as supporting children's transitions into formal schooling, fostering family engagement through innovative digital technologies, and promoting learning and wellbeing through a growth mindset.
Fiona has a strong scholarly and practical interest in mindset theory, particularly its application in early childhood education. She has designed and trialled guidelines to support early childhood educators in fostering children's growth mindset. She has also developed and trialled growth mindset modules for pre-service teachers, aimed at enhancing learning, resilience, and the first-year university experience.
Her work extends beyond national boundaries through international partnerships focused on improving educational practices globally. Fiona has delivered keynote addresses, facilitated workshops, and led professional learning sessions for educators across diverse contexts. She is passionate about bridging the gap between research and practice, ensuring that evidence-based strategies translate into meaningful outcomes for children, families, and teachers.

Experience
  • 2012–2023 Dr, Edith Cowan University

The Conversation

MENAFN25012026000199003603ID1110647920



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search