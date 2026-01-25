Fiona Boylan
- Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Dr Fiona Boylan is a Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education at Edith Cowan University, where she combines teaching, research, and international collaboration to advance educational practice. Her research explores critical areas such as supporting children's transitions into formal schooling, fostering family engagement through innovative digital technologies, and promoting learning and wellbeing through a growth mindset.
Fiona has a strong scholarly and practical interest in mindset theory, particularly its application in early childhood education. She has designed and trialled guidelines to support early childhood educators in fostering children's growth mindset. She has also developed and trialled growth mindset modules for pre-service teachers, aimed at enhancing learning, resilience, and the first-year university experience.
Her work extends beyond national boundaries through international partnerships focused on improving educational practices globally. Fiona has delivered keynote addresses, facilitated workshops, and led professional learning sessions for educators across diverse contexts. She is passionate about bridging the gap between research and practice, ensuring that evidence-based strategies translate into meaningful outcomes for children, families, and teachers.
- 2012–2023 Dr, Edith Cowan University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment