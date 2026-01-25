Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University

Dr Fiona Boylan is a Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education at Edith Cowan University, where she combines teaching, research, and international collaboration to advance educational practice. Her research explores critical areas such as supporting children's transitions into formal schooling, fostering family engagement through innovative digital technologies, and promoting learning and wellbeing through a growth mindset.

Fiona has a strong scholarly and practical interest in mindset theory, particularly its application in early childhood education. She has designed and trialled guidelines to support early childhood educators in fostering children's growth mindset. She has also developed and trialled growth mindset modules for pre-service teachers, aimed at enhancing learning, resilience, and the first-year university experience.

Her work extends beyond national boundaries through international partnerships focused on improving educational practices globally. Fiona has delivered keynote addresses, facilitated workshops, and led professional learning sessions for educators across diverse contexts. She is passionate about bridging the gap between research and practice, ensuring that evidence-based strategies translate into meaningful outcomes for children, families, and teachers.

