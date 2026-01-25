Cloudy And Mostly Dry Weather Expected In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 26, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast, and mostly dry,reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

However, light drizzle is possible in some areas during the night and evening. A southwest wind will gradually shift to a mild northwest wind by the evening. Nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 1 to 3°C, while daytime highs will reach 6 to 10°C. Atmospheric pressure is forecasted at 766 mmHg, with relative humidity between 70 and 80 percent.

Across Azerbaijan, conditions will generally remain dry. In the evening, some eastern regions may experience rainfall, and mountainous areas could see snowfall. Fog will occur occasionally in certain locations, while a moderate west wind may occasionally strengthen.

Night temperatures across the regions are expected between -2°C and 3°C, with daytime highs of 8 to 12°C, while in the mountains, nights will be -3 to -8°C, with daytime temperatures between 0 and 5°C.

Drivers should exercise caution, as ice is expected on roads in some mountainous areas during the night and early morning.