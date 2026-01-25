Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cloudy And Mostly Dry Weather Expected In Baku

Cloudy And Mostly Dry Weather Expected In Baku


2026-01-25 03:07:47

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 26, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast, and mostly dry, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

However, light drizzle is possible in some areas during the night and evening. A southwest wind will gradually shift to a mild northwest wind by the evening. Nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 1 to 3°C, while daytime highs will reach 6 to 10°C. Atmospheric pressure is forecasted at 766 mmHg, with relative humidity between 70 and 80 percent.

Across Azerbaijan, conditions will generally remain dry. In the evening, some eastern regions may experience rainfall, and mountainous areas could see snowfall. Fog will occur occasionally in certain locations, while a moderate west wind may occasionally strengthen.

Night temperatures across the regions are expected between -2°C and 3°C, with daytime highs of 8 to 12°C, while in the mountains, nights will be -3 to -8°C, with daytime temperatures between 0 and 5°C.

Drivers should exercise caution, as ice is expected on roads in some mountainous areas during the night and early morning.

MENAFN25012026000195011045ID1110647912



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search