Zelensky On Abu Dhabi Talks: Fewer Problematic Issues, Ukraine's Territorial Position Unchanged

He said this during a joint press conference with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The meeting in Abu Dhabi was trilateral. This is probably the first time in a long while. It was not only trilateral for diplomats but also for military representatives. The twenty-point plan and various problematic issues were discussed. There were many problematic issues, but now there are fewer,” Zelensky said in response to a question about the results of the talks.

The President stressed that Russia wants to do everything to make“Ukraine give up all of the East.”“The reason is clear – this has been their objective, and so it is absolutely understandable that they want to achieve it. On the front line, they still cannot do this,” he added.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity has not changed:“I won't repeat it, everyone knows our position. We are fighting for our country, for what is ours. We are not fighting on the territory of another country, so what questions could there be for us? Yes, these are two fundamentally different positions – the Ukrainian and the Russian. The Americans are trying to find a compromise.”

According to Zelensky, the trilateral talks are the first steps toward finding a compromise.“But all parties need to be ready for compromise. By the way, this includes the American side as well,” the President stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky said that during the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on January 23–24, the discussions focused on parameters for ending the war. Military representatives also identified issues for future meetings.

The next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

