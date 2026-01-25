Iftaa Department Launches Video Warning Against Drug Abuse

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) - As part of its educational and religious outreach efforts, especially aimed at young people, the Iftaa Department has released a video to raise knowledge about the harmful effects of drug abuse on both individuals and society.According to a statement issued by the department on Sunday, the video is part of a series of media initiatives aimed at warning the public about the risks of drug use. The department described drugs as a major social scourge that threatens human health, weakens family structures, and undermines social stability.Religious institutions, the statement noted, have unanimously agreed on the prohibition of drugs due to their severe effects on the mind and body, in line with the objectives of Islamic law to safeguard life, intellect, and society.The release of the video comes amid intensified national awareness campaigns against drug abuse through traditional and digital media, in cooperation with security and community institutions. These efforts seek to expand the reach of educational and religious messages emphasizing prevention and the importance of protecting public health from this threat.