Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait To Semifinals Of Asian Handball Championship After Beating S. Korea


2026-01-25 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team edged South Korea's 31-27 in a final game of the group stage of the 22nd Asian Man's Handball Championship on Sunday.
The victory secured a spot for the Blue in the semifinals of the championship - a qualifier for the 30th IHF Men's Handball World Championship, due in Germany, from on January 13-31, 2027.
The Blue offered one of their best performances and managed to turn a 14-15 loss in the first half into a well-deserved victory in the second, sending the fans into a frenzy.
The game was held at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah Covered Halls Complex in Sabah Al-Salem.
Kuwait is set to face Qatar in a semifinal on Tuesday while Japan will face Bahrain.
The championship, being hosted by Kuwait, will conclude on January 29. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

