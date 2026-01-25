Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy FM, Italian PM Advisor Discuss Bilateral Ties


2026-01-25 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio.
Both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries.
Sheikh Jarrah held a banquet in honour of the visiting official. (end)
ae


MENAFN25012026000071011013ID1110647844



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search