Deputy FM, Italian PM Advisor Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy, Fabrizio Saggio.
Both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries.
Sheikh Jarrah held a banquet in honour of the visiting official. (end)
