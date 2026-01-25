403
Bahraini, Cypriot Leaders Agree To Boost Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, at Al-Gudaibiya Palace, on Sunday, to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
The meeting gathered Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
During their summit talks, the King and the President explored the prospects of expanding cooperation across key sectors, including the economy, investment, trade, culture, and tourism.
Commending the relations with Cyprus, King Hamad said, "We reaffirm our commitment to further developing our constructive relations, and to opening broader horizons for bilateral cooperation in the economic, commercial, developmental, and social fields, while enhancing the role of the private sector in investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship and increasing the volume of trade." "We would also like to congratulate Your Excellency on your country's assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union during its current term," BNA quoted the King as saying in a speech following the meeting. "We look forward to fruitful cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to further developing our strategic partnership, particularly toward the conclusion of a free trade agreement that serves our shared interests.
"As we commend the progress and developmental advancement witnessed by the Republic of Cyprus, we also value its pivotal role in Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as its supportive stance for just Arab issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, and its efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip.
"In conclusion, we once again extend a warm welcome to Your Excellency and your accompanying delegation, wishing you a pleasant stay, and look forward to this visit serving as a foundation for further productive cooperation in the best interests of our two friendly countries and peoples," he added.
On his part, the Cypriot leader, who arrived in the Kingdom earlier today on a state visit, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.
"My visit is both symbolic and substantial. First and foremost, it reflects our shared determination to further strengthen Bahrain-Cyprus relations across all levels, political, strategic, and economic.
"I am pleased to note that our bilateral cooperation has steadily expanded in recent years, now encompassing key areas including defence and security, trade and investment, culture, higher education, youth, maritime affairs, and tourism.
"I am particularly pleased that this visit coincides with the first month of Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union. It is also my first bilateral visit in this capacity, which underscores the importance we attach to our partnership with Bahrain.
"The timing of this visit is significant, as Bahrain currently presides over the Gulf Cooperation Council, providing important opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination at both regional and international levels.
"During our initial meeting, Your Majesty, we confirmed the depth, potential, and future prospects of our relationship. I look forward to building on this discussion in today's expanded meeting.
"Your Majesty, I am confident that today's discussions will further deepen our strategic partnership, translate our shared vision into tangible outcomes, and strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and regions," he added.
The two leaders then attended the signing ceremony of the following documents: First, agreement on mutual academic recognition of higher education qualifications, signed by Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, on the Bahraini side, and Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the Cypriot side, Second, Memorandum of Understanding between the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic and the Cyprus Diplomatic Academy, signed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the Bahraini side, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Cypriot side, Third, Memorandum of Understanding between the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus on cooperation in culture, antiquities, and handicrafts, signed by the Bahraini and Cypriot Foreign Ministers, Fourth, Memorandum of Understanding in military cooperation between the Bahrain Defense Force and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, signed by Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Defense Affairs, and the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fifth, Memorandum of Understanding in search and rescue between the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca, Cyprus, signed by Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, and the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sixth, Memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism, signed on the Bahraini side by Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, and on the Cypriot side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seventh, Data sovereignty initiative to develop cooperation in technology and communications, signed by both Foreign Ministers.
And eighth, Granting the Republic of Cyprus the status of official partner for Bahraini maritime and air freight services, signed by Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Michael Damianos, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus. (end) kna
