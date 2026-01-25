Patrick Reed Secures Epic Dubai Desert Classic Victory

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has seen its share of superstars and Sunday drama, but when Patrick Reed finally holed out for victory on the storied 18th green at Emirates Golf Club, there was no fist pump, no roar to the skies, no theatrics.

Instead, he offered just a brief smile, calmly took off his LIV Golf 4Aces cap, and shared a comforting embrace with caddie Kess (Kessler Karain), who had been his rock through four demanding days of golf at the iconic course.

This was Captain America, but without the cape.

Nicknamed after the Marvel superhero for his Ryder Cup heroics, Reed delivered four rounds of marvellous golf at this prestigious DP World Tour Rolex Series event, but he did so with restraint rather than explosive power.

Ever since its inception in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has demanded a true champion, and just like legendary past winners including Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els and Tiger Woods, Reed answered in style, claiming a composed four-shot victory and the fourth DP World Tour title of his career.

“It hasn't fully set in yet,” Reed admitted after sealing victory.“Today was a lot harder than I expected. I knew it was going to be.”

The Emirates Golf Club, host to one of the UAE's oldest and most iconic sporting events alongside the Dubai Rugby 7s and Dubai Tennis Championships, once again proved a formidable challenge.

Swirling winds, firm greens, and a persistent chill punished impatience and rewarded discipline, traits Reed displayed in abundance, while other marquee players, such as four-time winner Rory McIlroy, World No. 3 Tommy Fleetwood, and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton came up short.

Holding a four-shot lead entering Sunday, the American resisted the urge to attack early. That caution left him briefly vulnerable. He failed to find a single birdie on the front nine, carding eight pars and a lone bogey as his overnight advantage was suddenly cut in half.

“I just couldn't get anything going on the front nine,” Reed said.“Instead of keeping my foot on the gas, I tried to protect the lead, and suddenly it was a dogfight.”

That dogfight arrived courtesy of playing partner David Puig, who surged into contention with a hat trick of birdies from the eighth, briefly pulling within a single shot of Reed with the Majlis once again hinting at another dramatic final day twist.

But this was when Reed's experience, and composure, made the difference.



With Karain encouraging him to 'shoot under par on the back nine and no one will beat you,' Reed flipped the script at the par-five 13th. A decisive birdie, coupled with a bogey from Puig on the same hole, restored a four-shot cushion and Reed never again came under serious threat.

“From there on it was hit fairways, hit greens and make no mistakes,” he said.“That was the key.”



He gently parred his way to victory on the 18th, the closing hole of the Dubai Desert Classic that has been the scene of multiple dramatic finishes over the decades, closing with an even-par 72 for a tournament total of 14-under 274. Reed become the sixth American after Fred Couples, Mark O'Meara, Tiger Woods (twice) and Bryson DeChambeau, to lift the celebrated Dallah Trophy and secure his first Rolex Series victory.

Sunday's triumph carried extra weight. Just three years earlier, Reed had been denied on the final green by a magical McIlroy birdie, forcing him to settle for second place. But this time, there would be no late heartbreak. He took hold of the championship in the second round and never let go.

Reed's resurgence has not come by accident. Last summer, he began working with Dubai-based swing coach Claude Harmon III, who followed him throughout the week.

“My swing was so timing-based,” Reed explained.“Claude's helped me understand why the ball goes left and right. That clarity has made a big difference.”

Captain America, one of Marvel Comics' most famous superheroes, dating back to 1941 during World War II, may be known for action, but in Dubai, Reed proved that composure can be just as powerful. He was simply a champion, calmly doing his job.

England's Andy Sullivan offered the strongest late resistance, closing with a one-under 71 to claim solo second at ten under, while Dubai-based Frenchman Julien Guerrier finished third after a closing 69. Nicolai Højgaard, Francesco Molinari and Jayden Schaper, who was seeking a hat-trick of DP World Tour victories, followed at eight under. Puig, a Frankie Dettori lookalike, who had promised so much, slipped back to tied 7th after a costly late penalty.