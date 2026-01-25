Dubai To Build Two New 'Hewi' Spaces To Encourage Interaction Among Residents

Dubai is all set to expand the 'Hewi' initiative - aimed at creating community spaces that strengthen social bonds - to two new locations in the emirate.

Al Barsha and Muhaisnah will each get their own dose of Emirati culture mixed with outdoor recreation as Dubai Municipality, the General Construction Company and Binghatti have signed an agreement to develop hewis in these neighbourhoods.

The word 'Hewi' is used in the Emirati dialect to refer to the 'outdoor courtyard of the house', a space for entertainment, relaxation and family gatherings. The whole project aims to create contemporary community spaces that encourage interaction among residents and provide welcoming environments for senior citizens, children, and families to engage in outdoor and social activities.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

It was signed by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Hamad Ali Saif Lootah, Chairman of the General Construction Company and Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales at Binghatti.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said,“The new partnership with Binghatti and the General Construction Company builds on the success of the first phase of Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba 4, which reintroduced the concept of the hewi as a contemporary community space rooted in Emirati identity."

"Our objective is to deliver a qualitative shift in the design of neighbourhood courtyards and facilities for citizens, transforming them into inclusive environments that strengthen social interaction, connectivity, and cohesion.”

Tradition meets modernity

The initiative seeks to revive the spirit of the traditional Emirati fareej through a modern approach, developing neighbourhood spaces that promote daily social interaction and strengthen community ties.

Key architectural elements include:



The Dajja, a semi-open space located near mosques designed for quiet gathering and reflection The Saha, a flexible indoor and outdoor area that supports meetings, celebrations, and community events while providing space for children to play and express themselves.

Mohammed Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said that the initiative“reflects Dubai's vision for vibrant community spaces that bring people together while preserving the spirit of the Emirati fareej in a modern context." He added that the spaces "reinforce local identity and create environments that support healthy, connected, and sustainable lifestyles.”

The Hewi Dubai initiative is one of Dubai Municipality's strategic projects developed in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation.