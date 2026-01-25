Padma Awards: 'He-Man' Of Bollywood Dharmendra Honoured With Padma Vibhushan

Legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, who died on November 24, 2025, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema, has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Dharmendra's journey stands as a testament to enduring talent and unwavering dedication. He was never confined to a single genre, achieving a rare balance of mass appeal by excelling in romance, action, comedy and social drama, a versatility that made him one of the most commercially successful actors in Indian cinema. His last film, Ikkis was released on December 25, 2025.

One of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma honours are conferred in three categories-Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March / April every year.

On the eve of Republic Day, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village of Punjab's Ludhiana district, he was the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, a school headmaster. Drawn by his deep love for cinema, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and made his film debut with the 1960 romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by Arjun Hingorani. Although the film failed commercially, it marked the beginning of his journey in the world he had long aspired to be part of.

He got his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's Shola Aur Shabnam, following it up with notable hits such as Mohan Kumar's Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 1965, Dharmendra delivered another major success with Ram Maheshwari's Kaajal, co-starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini.

His romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was defined by his striking looks, charming smile and expressive eyes, which resonated deeply with audiences. Films such as Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Ankhen, Neela Aakash, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Pyar Hi Pyar and Mamta showcased his ability to portray emotional depth, longing and tenderness with effortless ease.

As his career progressed, Dharmendra expanded his repertoire with landmark blockbusters including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kahani Kismat Ki, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Charas, Azaad and Dillagi. His rugged charm, commanding screen presence and powerful action performances eventually cemented his image as one of Indian cinema's most enduring action icons.

He took a brief hiatus and returned with three films in 2007. These were Anurag Basu's drama Life in a... Metro, Anil Sharma's sports drama Apne and Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller Johnny Gaddaar. Life in a... Metro and Apne proved to be critical and commercial successes.

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment that many hailed as a tender, progressive portrayal of love in later years, and one that took audiences pleasantly by surprise.

He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm.