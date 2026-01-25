Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Omani FM Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With US Official

Muscat: Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi met on Sunday with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and encourage US investments in priority sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, in support of strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

