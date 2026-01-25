Cabinet Approves Draft Laws Regulating Professional Work, Education Quality

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 25 (Petra) – The Cabinet approved in a Sunday session the justifications for the draft Professional Work Regulation Law of 2026 and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to complete the required legal procedures.The draft law aims to regulate the professional and technical labour market by introducing mandatory professional practice certification across three main areas.The first concerns licensing graduates of vocational and technical training institutions including the Vocational Training Corporation, the National Employment and Training Company, the Advanced Vocational Training College and private training providers requiring them to obtain a professional practice certificate before entering the labour market.The second area addresses the licensing of vocational and technical training service providers, including companies and institutions, which will be required to obtain licenses from the Ministry of Labour.The third focuses on accrediting training programmes and certifying trainers, with all programmes subject to approval by the Ministry.Under the draft law, the Ministry of Labour would be responsible for licensing, supervising, regulating and evaluating vocational and technical training providers, overseeing training programmes, regulating professional examinations and organising professional practice to create a more competitive and stimulating work environment.The law provides for unified standards and conditions for licensing training providers, registering qualifications, classifying trainers and establishing a single reference point to coordinate licensing and examination procedures.In a related decision, the Cabinet approved the justifications for the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority Draft Law of 2026, referring it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.The draft law complements the Professional Work Regulation Law by focusing on the accreditation and quality assurance of education and training programmes and ensuring their alignment with labour market needs.The law represents a key step in developing Jordan's education and training system in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.It expands the Authority's mandate to include accreditation and quality assurance for all public and private education institutions schools, kindergartens, higher education institutions and vocational and technical training providers within a unified national framework.The draft law grants the Authority the power to recognise non-Jordanian educational institutions, equate certificates and qualifications, and authenticate educational documents inside and outside the Kingdom, enhancing confidence in Jordanian qualifications and supporting their international recognition.As part of efforts to improve public services, the Cabinet approved a decision by the Water Authority's Board of Directors to allow the drilling, rehabilitation and operation of new and existing scattered wells in partnership with the private sector under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.The project will be implemented in two phases, covering 51 wells with a combined production capacity of up to 18 million cubic meters annually. Ownership of the wells will revert to the Water Authority after a five-year operation period.In the field of international cooperation, the Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey and the Ministry of Transport of the Syrian Arab Republic to enhance cooperation in transport.The agreement aims to improve efficiency and sustainability across road, air, rail and multimodal transport, harmonise standards, promote digital transformation and encourage private-sector investment through a joint ministerial committee.The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between Jordan's Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Bulgaria to exchange programmes, expertise and activities related to the youth sector.