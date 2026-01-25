Chief Of Royal Court Meets 250 Prominent Figures From Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 25 (Petra) – Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Issawi said that His Majesty King Abdullah II accords special attention to Irbid, as he does to all governorates across the Kingdom.He said the Court adopts a well-established approach based on direct engagement with Jordanians, listening to their views and observations and directing relevant authorities to translate them into development programmes and projects that enhance services and strengthen social and living stability.Issawi made the remarks during a meeting held Sunday at the Royal Hashemite Court with 250 prominent figures from Irbid, in line with royal directives following the King's visit to the governorate last Tuesday.The meeting was attended by His Majesty's Advisor for Tribal Affairs, Kanaan Balawi, and moderated by Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum.Issawi stressed that while His Majesty is actively engaged in political and diplomatic efforts to promote Jordan's supreme national interests and the just causes of the Arab nation especially among them the Palestinian cause and the protection of occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites this does not detract from his priority focus on domestic affairs and Jordanians' daily concerns.He noted that this stems from the King's belief that Jordan's strength and cohesion are fundamental to supporting these causes.He emphasised that Jordanians are His Majesty's true capital and that preserving people's dignity and improving their standard of living remain national priorities.Issawi noted that current economic challenges require practical solutions and balanced development that encompasses all governorates and is based on justice and integration between state institutions and the private sector.On Irbid, Issawi explained that royal directives focus on supporting development projects and vital sectors, improving public services and leveraging the governorate's competitive advantages to stimulate the local economy and create job opportunities.He noted that Royal Initiatives have implemented numerous projects across the governorate in recent years in the fields of education, youth, health, social development, infrastructure, civil society support and sustainable local development.Many of the initiatives have been completed and handed over to beneficiaries and relevant authorities, while others are currently underway or scheduled for launch. He affirmed that Royal Initiatives would continue in Irbid and across all governorates of the Kingdom.Issawi reviewed the main features of the government's three-year development plan for Irbid Governorate, agreed upon following the Cabinet meeting held in the governorate at the end of 2024.Extending through 2027, the plan includes projects valued at approximately JOD700 million across various sectors, including the construction of 18 new schools, implementation of the central vegetable market project in partnership with the private sector, completion of the Irbid ring road and rehabilitation and expansion of roads, hospitals and health centres.The plan addresses the immediate implementation of royal directives issued during His Majesty's recent visit, most notably the establishment of an advanced cancer treatment centre at the new Princess Basma Hospital in cooperation with the King Hussein Cancer Centre.During the meeting, dignitaries, tribal leaders and representatives from Irbid Governorate expressed their appreciation for the Hashemite approach of direct communication with people and affirmed their support for the Hashemite leadership.They commended the development witnessed in the governorate across various sectors and praised His Majesty's recent visit, describing it as a milestone reflecting the leadership's commitment to understanding people's needs and translating national priorities into tangible projects.They expressed appreciation for the projects inaugurated during the visit and for the royal directives issued, particularly the establishment of a specialised cancer treatment centre, along with measures aimed at improving health services, living conditions and overall quality of life in the governorate.In a related context, attendees extended their congratulations to His Majesty the King on the occasion of his upcoming birthday, expressing pride in the Hashemite leadership and renewing their pledge of allegiance and support in confronting challenges.They discussed the recent royal directive to prepare a strategy and roadmap for achieving structural transformation in the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army over the next three years, describing it as a forward-looking vision that enhances national readiness in light of regional and international developments.Participants expressed pride in the sacrifices of the Hashemites for the nation and the Palestinian cause, affirming that defending just causes has always been a cornerstone of the Hashemite approach.They called for countering misinformation and attempts to sow doubt through awareness campaigns and strengthened national consciousness, stressing that direct communication with people is a hallmark of Hashemite leadership and a pillar of national stability.Regarding local priorities, attendees called for enhancing healthcare services through the establishment of comprehensive health centres, upgrading primary healthcare facilities, converting the old Princess Basma Hospital into an emergency hospital and providing hospitals such as Yarmouk Hospital and Princess Raya Hospital with additional medical specialists and staff, while continuing support for King Abdullah University Hospital.They called for completing major infrastructure projects, including the ring road, Jaber road, roads connecting districts to Irbid city and roads leading to tourist sites, in addition to expanding and paving agricultural roads and improving street lighting.Participants further called for expanding sewage networks, modernising water infrastructure and improving drinking water supplies across the governorate.They called for constructing and expanding public schools to reduce reliance on rented buildings and eliminate double-shift schooling, establishing new colleges affiliated with Al-Balqa Applied University in Bani Kinanah and Al-Mazar Al-Shamali districts, creating a military college and supporting Yarmouk University in addressing its financial challenges and upgrading its facilities.They underscored the importance of strengthening decentralised councils by increasing provincial budgets, expanding social safety nets, creating job opportunities through vocational and technical training aligned with labour market needs and enhancing the role of women as key partners in economic and social development.Issawi confirmed that all observations and demands raised by participants had been documented and would be followed up with relevant authorities according to priorities and available resources.He reiterated that the Royal Hashemite Court remains a home for all Jordanians, with its doors open to everyone.