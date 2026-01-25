Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Claims Strikes On Ukrainian Defence, Energy Infrastructure

Moscow: Russia said its forces had carried out a series of strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure linked to the country's military-industrial complex.

In a statement on Sunday, Russia's Ministry of Defence said its tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery targeted facilities supplying energy to Ukrainian defence industries, as well as factories and storage sites used for drone production.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units in 159 locations.

Moscow claimed the attacks resulted in Ukrainian losses of up to 1,280 personnel, along with significant damage to military equipment.

The Russian military further said its air defence systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, 31 HIMARS rockets and 68 Ukrainian drones.

Russia launched what it describes as a 'special military operation' in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine and its Western allies have characterised the action as a full-scale war. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, there has so far been no breakthrough towards ending the conflict.

