MECC Launches Series Of Seminars To Train New Employees

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the environmental affairs sector, launched a series of seminars to train new employees as part of the MECC's efforts to raise employee professional awareness and familiarise them with the sector's tasks, responsibilities, and mandate in protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the MECC Yousef Ibrahim Al Hamar asserted the pivotal role of the environmental affairs sector in protecting the local environment and fulfilling the country's obligations under international agreements and treaties.

Al Hamar noted that developing national talent and enhancing their capabilities in the environmental field is a priority within the Ministry's strategy for developing specialised human resources.

The seminars are part of the MECC's efforts to train and empower national talent, and to promote their effective integration into the institutional work environment. They cover the roles of the environmental affairs sector, applicable environmental legislation, and a review of key international agreements and treaties related to environmental issues.

This comes as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at preparing new employees and providing them with the knowledge necessary to perform their job duties efficiently, and enhancing their ability to adapt to the requirements of institutional work, in a way that contributes to achieving the ministry's priorities and supporting the goals of sustainable development and Qatar National Vision 2030.