Outrage Is Not a Strategy: Free Training on Protest Safety and Emotional Regulation

Tuesday, January 27 | Free | 2-Hour Virtual Training (ET) | Via Zoom

As public demonstrations continue to play a role in social movements across the United States, a licensed mental health clinician and experienced activist is offering a free, two-hour virtual training focused on preparing individuals to attend protests with attention to physical safety, emotional regulation, and strategic decision-making.

"Outrage Is Not a Strategy: Safe Activism Requires Strategy" is a Zoom-based educational session designed to provide participants with clinical, psychological, and practical considerations relevant to attending protests, particularly in emotionally charged or high-risk environments.

Research in crowd psychology has documented how group dynamics can influence individual behavior, including increased emotional intensity and reduced individual judgment. In certain contexts, this can elevate the risk of unsafe behavior, physical injury, or violent confrontation.

In addition, studies on digital media consumption indicate that emotionally charged content-particularly misinformation-tends to spread more rapidly than verified information. Repeated exposure to emotionally evocative images or narratives, especially when presented without context, may contribute to heightened emotional responses and impulsive decision-making. Individuals with unresolved trauma or mental health vulnerabilities may be particularly affected by these dynamics.

The training will be led by Myhosi Josie Ashton, LMHC, a Florida-licensed mental health therapist and internationally recognized advocate in the fields of domestic violence and child abuse prevention. With more than two decades of experience integrating advocacy work into therapeutic practice, Ashton brings both clinical expertise and firsthand experience with public demonstrations.

“Activism has historically played a role in social change,” Ashton notes.“This training focuses on how emotional regulation and preparation can reduce risk and support more sustainable engagement.”

Training Topics Include

Participants will learn about:

Assessing personal safety prior to attending a protest

Psychological and emotional risk factors present in high-intensity demonstrations

Emotional regulation practices to use before attending a protest

Techniques for maintaining nervous system regulation during protests

The role of trauma, group psychology, and social media dynamics in escalating risk

The distinction between emotional restraint and disengagement

Drawing on trauma psychology, research on crowd behavior, and real-world advocacy experience-including demonstrations at national institutions and large public events-the training examines how emotional dysregulation can contribute to impulsive behavior and increased safety risks.

The session also explores how social media platforms can amplify emotionally charged narratives, sometimes encouraging rapid action without full contextual, legal, or safety considerations.

Why This Training Is Timely

As images and reports of social and humanitarian crises circulate widely, many individuals experience a strong desire to take immediate action. While emotional responses are a normal reminder of shared humanity, the training emphasizes the importance of preparation, regulation, and informed decision-making when engaging in public demonstrations.

Event Details

What: Outrage Is Not a Strategy: When Activism Turns Deadly

When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Time: 2-hour live session (Eastern Time)

Where: Zoom (registration required)

Cost: Free

Registration:

Participants must register to receive Zoom login information.



About the Speaker

Myhosi Josie Ashton, LMHC, is a licensed mental health therapist, survivor advocate, and founder of an international movement addressing domestic violence and collective trauma. Her work integrates clinical psychology, social justice education, and public advocacy, with national and international recognition for her leadership and contributions to trauma-informed practice.