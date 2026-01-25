Washington, D.C. Auto Show Closed Today Due To Snowstorm And Dangerous Driving Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Due to the snowstorm and dangerous driving conditions, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be closed today, Sunday, January 25. The safety of our guests, staff, exhibitors, and partners is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

The show is scheduled to reopen at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 26, and will continue as planned through Sunday, February 1, featuring incredible vehicles, special features, and interactive experiences.

Tickets already purchased remain valid for any future show day, and we look forward to welcoming attendees back once conditions improve.





