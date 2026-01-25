Washington, D.C. Auto Show Closed Today Due To Snowstorm And Dangerous Driving Conditions
January 25, 2026
Due to the snowstorm and dangerous driving conditions, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be closed today, Sunday, January 25. The safety of our guests, staff, exhibitors, and partners is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.
The show is scheduled to reopen at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 26, and will continue as planned through Sunday, February 1, featuring incredible vehicles, special features, and interactive experiences.
Tickets already purchased remain valid for any future show day, and we look forward to welcoming attendees back once conditions improve.
CONTACT: Michaela Watkins
Washington, D.C. Auto Show...cy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment