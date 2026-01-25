Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Washington, D.C. Auto Show Closed Today Due To Snowstorm And Dangerous Driving Conditions


2026-01-25 10:31:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT


 January 25, 2026

Due to the snowstorm and dangerous driving conditions, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be closed today, Sunday, January 25. The safety of our guests, staff, exhibitors, and partners is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

The show is scheduled to reopen at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 26, and will continue as planned through Sunday, February 1, featuring incredible vehicles, special features, and interactive experiences.

Tickets already purchased remain valid for any future show day, and we look forward to welcoming attendees back once conditions improve.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

