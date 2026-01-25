Mussoorie: Case Against 3, 25 Others For Razing Baba Bulleh Shah's Shrine

Mussoorie Kotwali police have registered a case against three named accused in connection with the alleged vandalism of the shrine of renowned Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah, located within the premises of Wynberg Allen School in the Bala Hisar area of Mussoorie, police said on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Hariom, Shivayun and Shraddha, along with 25-30 other unidentified persons, allegedly demolished the shrine late on Saturday night using iron rods and hammers. The FIR further stated that religious books kept at the shrine were also damaged during the incident. A case has been registered under Sections 196(1)(b) and 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police Launch Investigation

Mussoorie police said that the matter is under investigation. Earlier, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told ANI that, based on a written complaint submitted by members of the Muslim community to the Mussoorie police regarding the demolition of the shrine, he has directed the police to take appropriate action.

While speaking to ANI, Circle Officer Manoj Aswal confirmed the incident, stating, "Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter."

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are investigating the matter. Based on the complaint, three individuals have been named in the FIR, and further investigation is underway to identify more culprits from video footage. "Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and further action is being taken...Those involved in the incident have not yet been apprehended. They have been identified. Three individuals have been named in the FIR that we have registered. Three individuals have been named, and as the investigation progresses and we identify more individuals from the video footage, their names will be added to the case...Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty during the investigation." CO Aswal added.

Who was Baba Bulleh Shah?

Baba Bulleh Shah, a revered Sufi poet, is known for his famous lines "Na main Hindu na Turk Peshawari, na main Arabi na Lahori, Bulla ki jaana main kaun". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)