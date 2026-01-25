Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Increases Over 20 Pct In 2025

2026-01-25 10:08:08

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover rose by over 20 percent in 2025 compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Committee said in a statement, Azernews reports citing Xinhua News Agency.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in 2025 amounted to 81.2 billion U.S. dollars, said the statement. This figure increased by 13.9 billion dollars or 20.7 percent compared to the same period last year, it said.

The statement said Uzbekistan's foreign trade totaled 81.2 billion dollars, namely 33.8 billion dollars in exports and 47.4 billion dollars in imports.

Among the largest trade partners of the country, China ranked first with its share of 21.2 percent, followed by Russia with 16 percent and Kazakhstan with 6.1 percent.

AzerNews

