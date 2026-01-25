Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Increases Over 20 Pct In 2025
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in 2025 amounted to 81.2 billion U.S. dollars, said the statement. This figure increased by 13.9 billion dollars or 20.7 percent compared to the same period last year, it said.
The statement said Uzbekistan's foreign trade totaled 81.2 billion dollars, namely 33.8 billion dollars in exports and 47.4 billion dollars in imports.
Among the largest trade partners of the country, China ranked first with its share of 21.2 percent, followed by Russia with 16 percent and Kazakhstan with 6.1 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment