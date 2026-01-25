403
GCC Joint Security Exercise Arabian Gulf Security 4 Kicks Off In Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The joint field security exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, titled "Arabian Gulf Security 4," kicked off on Sunday in Qatar, with the participation of GCC security forces and specialized security units from the US.
In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said the opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Qatar's Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Interior Abdullah Al-Kaabi and Assistant Secretary General for Security Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat Brig. Hamad Al-Ameemi.
The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Chairman of the Higher Committee for the exercise and Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs Brigadier Abdullah Al-Otaibi, along with Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee Colonel Yousuf Al-Mishal and Field Exercise Commander Colonel (GS) Mohammad Al-Attar.
The event was also attended by heads of higher committees from GCC states, in addition to some security leaders, officers, and representatives of participating security agencies.
The exercise will continue until February 4, 2026, with the participation of security agencies and forces from GCC member states and specialized US security units.
It includes the implementation of more than 70 training scenarios, amounting to over 260 hours of intensive field training.
The exercise aims to raise security readiness levels, enhance integration and field coordination, and test the efficiency of operational plans and response mechanisms. (end)
